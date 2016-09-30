JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)
5411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,390JPY
7:00am BST
2,390JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥33 (+1.40%)
¥33 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
¥2,358
¥2,358
Open
¥2,356
¥2,356
Day's High
¥2,404
¥2,404
Day's Low
¥2,347
¥2,347
Volume
3,325,900
3,325,900
Avg. Vol
3,731,922
3,731,922
52-wk High
¥2,404
¥2,404
52-wk Low
¥1,345
¥1,345
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eiji Hayashida
|67
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Shinichi Okada
|64
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Koji Kakigi
|64
|2015
|President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Naosuke Oda
|64
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hajime Ohshita
|59
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
