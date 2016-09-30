Nisshin Steel Co Ltd (5413.T)
5413.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,613JPY
7:00am BST
1,613JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥29 (+1.83%)
¥29 (+1.83%)
Prev Close
¥1,584
¥1,584
Open
¥1,591
¥1,591
Day's High
¥1,615
¥1,615
Day's Low
¥1,582
¥1,582
Volume
600,900
600,900
Avg. Vol
605,507
605,507
52-wk High
¥1,660
¥1,660
52-wk Low
¥1,155
¥1,155
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshinori Miki
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kinya Yanagawa
|64
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Yoshikazu Tsuda
|66
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Umeo Irie
|65
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Nobuhiro Miyoshi
|57
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director