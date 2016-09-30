Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T)
5541.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,270JPY
7:00am BST
3,270JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-5 (-0.15%)
¥-5 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
¥3,275
¥3,275
Open
¥3,270
¥3,270
Day's High
¥3,285
¥3,285
Day's Low
¥3,235
¥3,235
Volume
136,500
136,500
Avg. Vol
281,628
281,628
52-wk High
¥4,250
¥4,250
52-wk Low
¥2,710
¥2,710
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Akira Sasaki
|67
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Tamaki Fujiyama
|66
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Kazuyuki Sugai
|64
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Tetsuo Hatakeyama
|65
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Etsuro Kashu
|66
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Director