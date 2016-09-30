Japan Steel Works Ltd (5631.T)
5631.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,839JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naotaka Miyauchi
|59
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Yutaka Higashiizumi
|62
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Vice President, Manager of Business Planning Office, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Fujimura
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Strategy Office
|
Kenji Watanabe
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Yoshitaka Ishibashi
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Yokohama Manufacturing Center, Manager of Manufacturing Reformation Promotion Office, Manager of Laser System
