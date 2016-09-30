Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T)
5707.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,210JPY
7:00am BST
5,210JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥70 (+1.36%)
¥70 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
¥5,140
¥5,140
Open
¥5,140
¥5,140
Day's High
¥5,240
¥5,240
Day's Low
¥5,100
¥5,100
Volume
174,600
174,600
Avg. Vol
308,701
308,701
52-wk High
¥6,450
¥6,450
52-wk Low
¥3,480
¥3,480
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kimiyasu Marusaki
|59
|2017
|President, Chief Director of Zinc & Lead Business, Representative Director
|
Masaaki Yamagishi
|58
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration, Senior Director of System, Director of Business Planning, Director of Finance, Director
|
Tsutomu Imai
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Manager of Chigirishima Smelter & Refinery Center, Director
|
Takero Akiyama
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Machine Parts Business, Manager of Annaka Smelter & Refinery Center
|
Toshio Shimamura
|62
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer