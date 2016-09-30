Edition:
United Kingdom

Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)

5711.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,200JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
¥4,170
Open
¥4,190
Day's High
¥4,220
Day's Low
¥4,160
Volume
700,600
Avg. Vol
718,209
52-wk High
¥4,220
52-wk Low
¥2,757

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroshi Yao

70 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Akira Takeuchi

62 2015 President, Representative Director

Osamu Iida

60 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Technology, Representative Director

Naoki Ono

60 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Strategy, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Nobuo Shibano

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
Mitsubishi Materials Corp News

