Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd (5713.T)

5713.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,340JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
¥4,342
Open
¥4,300
Day's High
¥4,365
Day's Low
¥4,270
Volume
2,166,400
Avg. Vol
2,572,965
52-wk High
¥4,376
52-wk Low
¥2,613

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshiaki Nakazato

64 2013 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Takeshi Kubota

62 2017 Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Harumasa Kurokawa

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Materials Business, Director

Hiroyuki Asai

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations & Investor Relations

Akira Nozaki

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metals Business, Director
