DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)
5714.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,660JPY
7:00am BST
4,660JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+0.22%)
¥10 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
¥4,650
¥4,650
Open
¥4,610
¥4,610
Day's High
¥4,665
¥4,665
Day's Low
¥4,575
¥4,575
Volume
190,500
190,500
Avg. Vol
349,855
349,855
52-wk High
¥5,045
¥5,045
52-wk Low
¥3,425
¥3,425
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masao Yamada
|63
|2009
|President, Representative Director
|
Katsuji Matsushita
|61
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kenichi Sasaki
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Toshiro Sumida
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yasusumu Kaga
|61
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director
- UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y
- Nikkei rebounds after Wall Street rises; Toshiba jumps
- Nikkei slips, caps longest losing streak since April 2016 despite metals rally
- Nikkei edges down as yen rebounds; Seibu Holdings shines
- Nikkei edges down as yen rebounds, Seibu Holdings advances