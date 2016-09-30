Edition:
DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)

5714.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,660JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
¥4,650
Open
¥4,610
Day's High
¥4,665
Day's Low
¥4,575
Volume
190,500
Avg. Vol
349,855
52-wk High
¥5,045
52-wk Low
¥3,425

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masao Yamada

63 2009 President, Representative Director

Katsuji Matsushita

61 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kenichi Sasaki

2016 Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Toshiro Sumida

2016 Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yasusumu Kaga

61 2016 Executive Officer, Director
DOWA Holdings Co Ltd News

