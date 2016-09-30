Edition:
United Kingdom

Furukawa Co Ltd (5715.T)

5715.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,038JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥24 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
¥2,014
Open
¥2,015
Day's High
¥2,039
Day's Low
¥2,010
Volume
221,500
Avg. Vol
161,767
52-wk High
¥2,450
52-wk Low
¥1,520

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Naohisa Miyakawa

64 2013 President, Representative Director

Toshio Matsumoto

66 2015 Senior Managing Director

Minoru Iwata

60 2016 Managing Director

Shigeo Matsuto

65 2017 Managing Director, President of Subsidiary

Kiyohiro Mimura

61 2015 Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
Furukawa Co Ltd News