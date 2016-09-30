Furukawa Electric Co Ltd (5801.T)
5801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,570JPY
7:00am BST
6,570JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.46%)
¥30 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
¥6,540
¥6,540
Open
¥6,540
¥6,540
Day's High
¥6,570
¥6,570
Day's Low
¥6,480
¥6,480
Volume
485,100
485,100
Avg. Vol
685,195
685,195
52-wk High
¥6,790
¥6,790
52-wk Low
¥2,938
¥2,938
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mitsuyoshi Shibata
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Keiichi Kobayashi
|57
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Hiroyuki Ogiwara
|56
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Procurement, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion, Director
|
Takahide Kimura
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy, Director
|
Takamitsu Kozuka
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile Parts Business, Representative Director