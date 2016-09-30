Edition:
United Kingdom

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd (5801.T)

5801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,570JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
¥6,540
Open
¥6,540
Day's High
¥6,570
Day's Low
¥6,480
Volume
485,100
Avg. Vol
685,195
52-wk High
¥6,790
52-wk Low
¥2,938

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mitsuyoshi Shibata

63 2017 Chairman of the Board

Keiichi Kobayashi

57 2017 President, Representative Director

Hiroyuki Ogiwara

56 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Procurement, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion, Director

Takahide Kimura

58 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy, Director

Takamitsu Kozuka

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile Parts Business, Representative Director
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd News

