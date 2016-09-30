Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (5901.T)
5901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,029JPY
7:00am BST
2,029JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥24 (+1.20%)
¥24 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
¥2,005
¥2,005
Open
¥2,002
¥2,002
Day's High
¥2,032
¥2,032
Day's Low
¥1,999
¥1,999
Volume
490,200
490,200
Avg. Vol
591,308
591,308
52-wk High
¥2,264
¥2,264
52-wk Low
¥1,745
¥1,745
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takao Nakai
|64
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Atsuo Fujii
|64
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Masashi Gobun
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Toshiyasu Gomi
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Tomomasa Maida
|63
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director