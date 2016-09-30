Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098.T)
6098.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,742JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥28 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
¥2,714
Open
¥2,750
Day's High
¥2,759
Day's Low
¥2,720
Volume
4,490,600
Avg. Vol
6,508,054
52-wk High
¥2,773
52-wk Low
¥1,342
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Keiichi Sagawa
|51
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shogo Ikeuchi
|55
|2017
|Chief Human Resource Officer, CSO, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hisayuki Idekoba
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Yoshihiro Kitamura
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hideaki Kito
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
