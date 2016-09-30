Okuma Corp (6103.T)
6103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,640JPY
7:00am BST
6,640JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.22%)
¥80 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
¥6,560
¥6,560
Open
¥6,530
¥6,530
Day's High
¥6,650
¥6,650
Day's Low
¥6,470
¥6,470
Volume
272,300
272,300
Avg. Vol
334,816
334,816
52-wk High
¥6,825
¥6,825
52-wk Low
¥4,020
¥4,020
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshimaro Hanaki
|75
|2006
|President, Representative Director
|
Katsuyoshi Kitagawa
|62
|2014
|General Manager of Subsidiary, Director
|
Chikashi Horie
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Administration, Director of Human Resources
|
Jun Ieki
|55
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System, Director of Materials, President of Subsidiary
|
Masato Ryoki
|64
|2015
|Senior Managing Director