Edition:
United Kingdom

Okuma Corp (6103.T)

6103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,640JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥80 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
¥6,560
Open
¥6,530
Day's High
¥6,650
Day's Low
¥6,470
Volume
272,300
Avg. Vol
334,816
52-wk High
¥6,825
52-wk Low
¥4,020

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshimaro Hanaki

75 2006 President, Representative Director

Katsuyoshi Kitagawa

62 2014 General Manager of Subsidiary, Director

Chikashi Horie

58 2017 Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Administration, Director of Human Resources

Jun Ieki

55 2017 Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System, Director of Materials, President of Subsidiary

Masato Ryoki

64 2015 Senior Managing Director
