Edition:
United Kingdom

Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)

6301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,577JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
¥3,579
Open
¥3,570
Day's High
¥3,581
Day's Low
¥3,551
Volume
3,078,500
Avg. Vol
3,510,474
52-wk High
¥3,584
52-wk Low
¥2,131

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kunio Noji

70 2016 Chairman of the Board

Tetsuji Ohashi

63 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Mikio Fujitsuka

62 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Representative Director

Yoshisada Takahashi

2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Chief Director of Information Strategy

Yuichi Iwamoto

2016 Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Development
» More People

Komatsu Ltd News

» More 6301.T News