Edition:
United Kingdom

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (6302.T)

6302.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,725JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥4,725
Open
¥4,730
Day's High
¥4,750
Day's Low
¥4,675
Volume
445,500
Avg. Vol
601,211
52-wk High
¥4,790
52-wk Low
¥2,610

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshinobu Nakamura

67 2013 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Shunsuke Betsukawa

63 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Hideo Suzuki

57 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting

Mikio Ide

67 2016 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Shinji Nishimura

66 2017 Executive Vice President, Manager of Trade Management Office, Representative Director
» More People

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd News