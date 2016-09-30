Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (6302.T)
6302.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,725JPY
7:00am BST
4,725JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥4,725
¥4,725
Open
¥4,730
¥4,730
Day's High
¥4,750
¥4,750
Day's Low
¥4,675
¥4,675
Volume
445,500
445,500
Avg. Vol
601,211
601,211
52-wk High
¥4,790
¥4,790
52-wk Low
¥2,610
¥2,610
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshinobu Nakamura
|67
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shunsuke Betsukawa
|63
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hideo Suzuki
|57
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting
|
Mikio Ide
|67
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Shinji Nishimura
|66
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Manager of Trade Management Office, Representative Director