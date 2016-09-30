Edition:
United Kingdom

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (6305.T)

6305.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,745JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥35 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥3,710
Open
¥3,695
Day's High
¥3,745
Day's Low
¥3,670
Volume
934,500
Avg. Vol
987,114
52-wk High
¥3,745
52-wk Low
¥2,037

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tatsuro Ishizuka

61 2017 Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, Director

Kotaro Hirano

59 2017 Representative Executive Officer, Executive President, Director

Tetsuo Katsurayama

61 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance, Director

Yasushi Ochiai

61 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chief Director of Sales, Director of India Business, Director of Africa Business

Koji Sumioka

62 2017 Rep Exec Officer, Exec Vice President, Chief Senior Dir of Biz Administration, Chief Dir of Biz Administration, Chief Dir of IT Promotion, Chief Dir of Operation Reform, Chief Dir of Export Mgmt, Dir
