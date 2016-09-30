Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (6305.T)
6305.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,745JPY
7:00am BST
3,745JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥35 (+0.94%)
¥35 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥3,710
¥3,710
Open
¥3,695
¥3,695
Day's High
¥3,745
¥3,745
Day's Low
¥3,670
¥3,670
Volume
934,500
934,500
Avg. Vol
987,114
987,114
52-wk High
¥3,745
¥3,745
52-wk Low
¥2,037
¥2,037
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tatsuro Ishizuka
|61
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board, Director
|
Kotaro Hirano
|59
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive President, Director
|
Tetsuo Katsurayama
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance, Director
|
Yasushi Ochiai
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chief Director of Sales, Director of India Business, Director of Africa Business
|
Koji Sumioka
|62
|2017
|Rep Exec Officer, Exec Vice President, Chief Senior Dir of Biz Administration, Chief Dir of Biz Administration, Chief Dir of IT Promotion, Chief Dir of Operation Reform, Chief Dir of Export Mgmt, Dir
- BRIEF-Iridium Communications enters into new agreement with Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Nikkei rebounds as U.S. debt ceiling deal helps risk appetites recover
- Nikkei takes cues from Wall Street rebound on debt ceiling deal
- China a sweet spot for U.S. companies’ earnings in second quarter
- UPDATE 2-Komatsu Q1 profit soars as China sales double, sees pace of growth moderating