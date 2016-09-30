Chiyoda Corp (6366.T)
6366.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
644JPY
7:00am BST
644JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥644
¥644
Open
¥642
¥642
Day's High
¥646
¥646
Day's Low
¥639
¥639
Volume
979,600
979,600
Avg. Vol
2,327,698
2,327,698
52-wk High
¥933
¥933
52-wk Low
¥537
¥537
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Katsuo Nagasaka
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masaji Santo
|59
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hirotsugu Hayashi
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Representative Director
|
Arata Sahara
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Petroleum & Chemicals & Resource Business, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Ogawa
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President