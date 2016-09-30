Daikin Industries Ltd (6367.T)
6367.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
12,275JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥105 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
¥12,170
Open
¥12,150
Day's High
¥12,275
Day's Low
¥12,110
Volume
713,800
Avg. Vol
813,980
52-wk High
¥12,275
52-wk Low
¥9,585
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Noriyuki Inoue
|82
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Global Group Representative Executive Officer
|
Masanori Togawa
|68
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Koichi Takahashi
|61
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance, Director
|
Yuan Fang
|61
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director
|
Masatsugu Minaka
|64
|2011
|Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director
