Edition:
United Kingdom

NSK Ltd (6471.T)

6471.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,576JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,559
Open
¥1,548
Day's High
¥1,582
Day's Low
¥1,541
Volume
2,740,800
Avg. Vol
3,248,017
52-wk High
¥1,739
52-wk Low
¥1,013

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshihiro Uchiyama

58 2015 President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Adrian Browne

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance, Deputy Chief Director of Corporate Business

Kenichi Yamana

55 2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Finance

Yasuhiro Kamio

57 2016 Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Industrial Machinery Business, Chief Director of Sales in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit, Director

Hirotoshi Aramaki

57 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development, Director
» More People

NSK Ltd News