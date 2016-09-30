Edition:
United Kingdom

NTN Corp (6472.T)

6472.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

507JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
¥505
Open
¥502
Day's High
¥510
Day's Low
¥499
Volume
4,142,100
Avg. Vol
5,180,055
52-wk High
¥604
52-wk Low
¥326

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroshi Ohkubo

63 2014 President, Representative Director

Keiji Ohashi

60 2015 Managing Director, Chief Director of Finance

Hironori Inoue

65 2015 Vice President, Representative Director

Fukumatsu Kometani

57 2015 Senior Managing Director

Itsushi Goto

57 2016 Managing Director
