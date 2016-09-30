Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)
6479.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,977JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥37 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
Open
¥1,932
Day's High
¥1,983
Day's Low
¥1,921
Volume
3,856,300
Avg. Vol
3,289,760
52-wk High
¥1,983
52-wk Low
¥886
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshihisa Kainuma
|61
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Shigeru Moribe
|60
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Hiromi Yoda
|65
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance, Director
|
Kazuo Misumi
|2016
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Accounting & Finance, Manager of SAP Introduction Promotion Office
|
Ryozo Iwaya
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Mitsumi Business, Chief Director of Electronic Equipment Manufacturing, Executive President of Subsidiary, Director
