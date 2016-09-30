Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)
6503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,950JPY
7:00am BST
1,950JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.46%)
¥9 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
¥1,940
Open
¥1,930
¥1,930
Day's High
¥1,950
¥1,950
Day's Low
¥1,921
¥1,921
Volume
6,565,400
6,565,400
Avg. Vol
5,728,797
5,728,797
52-wk High
¥1,950
¥1,950
52-wk Low
¥1,369
¥1,369
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenichiro Yamanishi
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Masaki Sakuyama
|65
|2014
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Yutaka Ohashi
|61
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
Takeshi Sugiyama
|60
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Akihiro Matsuyama
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
