Fuji Electric Co Ltd (6504.T)
6504.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
683JPY
7:00am BST
683JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-1 (-0.15%)
¥-1 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
¥684
¥684
Open
¥678
¥678
Day's High
¥685
¥685
Day's Low
¥674
¥674
Volume
4,038,000
4,038,000
Avg. Vol
3,650,420
3,650,420
52-wk High
¥690
¥690
52-wk Low
¥491
¥491
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michihiro Kitazawa
|65
|2011
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Kenzo Sugai
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director
|
Michio Abe
|64
|2012
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Procurement, Director
|
Kuniaki Yanagisawa
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electronic Device Business
|
Junichi Arai
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director