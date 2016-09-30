Edition:
United Kingdom

Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)

6506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-150 (-3.61%)
Prev Close
¥4,150
Open
¥3,950
Day's High
¥4,045
Day's Low
¥3,930
Volume
10,525,900
Avg. Vol
2,512,270
52-wk High
¥4,170
52-wk Low
¥1,545

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Junji Tsuda

65 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Hiroshi Ogasawara

61 2016 President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Manager of Human Resources Diversity Promotion Office, Representative Director

Shuji Murakami

57 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Representative Director

Koichi Takamiya

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing, Director

Yoshikatsu Minami

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Operation, Director of Exportation Management, Director
Yaskawa Electric Corp News

