Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)
6506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,000JPY
7:00am BST
4,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-150 (-3.61%)
¥-150 (-3.61%)
Prev Close
¥4,150
¥4,150
Open
¥3,950
¥3,950
Day's High
¥4,045
¥4,045
Day's Low
¥3,930
¥3,930
Volume
10,525,900
10,525,900
Avg. Vol
2,512,270
2,512,270
52-wk High
¥4,170
¥4,170
52-wk Low
¥1,545
¥1,545
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Junji Tsuda
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Ogasawara
|61
|2016
|President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Manager of Human Resources Diversity Promotion Office, Representative Director
|
Shuji Murakami
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Representative Director
|
Koichi Takamiya
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing, Director
|
Yoshikatsu Minami
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Operation, Director of Exportation Management, Director
