Edition:
United Kingdom

GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)

6674.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

598JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-3 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
¥601
Open
¥598
Day's High
¥599
Day's Low
¥592
Volume
3,310,000
Avg. Vol
3,917,705
52-wk High
¥608
52-wk Low
¥416

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Osamu Murao

57 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Toshiyuki Nakagawa

60 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Manager of Corporate Office, President of Subsidiary, Director

Naoyuki Inoue

Managing Executive Officer

Mikio Noda

Managing Executive Officer

Masahiko Oshitani

Managing Executive Officer
» More People

GS Yuasa Corp News

» More 6674.T News