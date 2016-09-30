GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)
6674.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
598JPY
7:00am BST
598JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-3 (-0.50%)
¥-3 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
¥601
¥601
Open
¥598
¥598
Day's High
¥599
¥599
Day's Low
¥592
¥592
Volume
3,310,000
3,310,000
Avg. Vol
3,917,705
3,917,705
52-wk High
¥608
¥608
52-wk Low
¥416
¥416
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Murao
|57
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Toshiyuki Nakagawa
|60
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Manager of Corporate Office, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Naoyuki Inoue
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Mikio Noda
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masahiko Oshitani
|Managing Executive Officer
- UPDATE 3-Mazda announces breakthrough in long-coveted engine technology
- Nikkei falls after exporters drop but steel shares hit 5-month high
- Nikkei falls on weak financials but steel shares hit 5-month high
- UPDATE 1-GS Yuasa shares soar; targets extended-range EV battery for 2020
- GS Yuasa to double EV range with new battery from 2020 - Nikkei