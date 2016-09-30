NEC Corp (6701.T)
6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,175JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥70 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
¥3,105
Open
¥3,110
Day's High
¥3,180
Day's Low
¥3,110
Volume
1,684,800
Avg. Vol
810,506
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,550
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuhiro Endo
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Takashi Niino
|62
|2016
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Isamu Kawashima
|58
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Susumu Makihara
|2017
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer
|
Norihiko Ishiguro
|Executive Vice President
