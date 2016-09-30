Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)
6702.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
919JPY
7:00am BST
919JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥8 (+0.91%)
¥8 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥910
¥910
Open
¥911
¥911
Day's High
¥922
¥922
Day's Low
¥911
¥911
Volume
11,962,000
11,962,000
Avg. Vol
9,686,398
9,686,398
52-wk High
¥922
¥922
52-wk Low
¥551
¥551
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masami Yamamoto
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tatsuya Tanaka
|60
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Hidehiro Tsukano
|59
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Manager of Global Corporate, Representative Director
|
Kazuo Yuasa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting
|
Shingo Kagawa
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Digital Service
