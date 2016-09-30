Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)
6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,573JPY
7:00am BST
1,573JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.25%)
¥4 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥1,569
¥1,569
Open
¥1,561
¥1,561
Day's High
¥1,573
¥1,573
Day's Low
¥1,551
¥1,551
Volume
385,200
385,200
Avg. Vol
505,362
505,362
52-wk High
¥1,768
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260
¥1,260
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hideichi Kawasaki
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shinya Kamagami
|57
|2016
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshinao Takeuchi
|59
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information and Communication Business, Director
|
Kenichi Tamura
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Combined Sales, Manager of Business Development
|
Masayuki Hoshi
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director
- BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology to acquire Oki Electric Industry's Kunshan company
- BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry to merge with Tokyo-based unit
- ANALYSIS-Tech industry asks who will lead Toshiba's motley white knights
- BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm
- BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm