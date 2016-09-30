Edition:
United Kingdom

Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)

6724.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,911JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥47 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥2,864
Open
¥2,855
Day's High
¥2,911
Day's Low
¥2,849
Volume
2,084,300
Avg. Vol
3,873,367
52-wk High
¥2,976
52-wk Low
¥1,972

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Minoru Usui

61 2008 President, Representative Director

Shigeki Inoue

61 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Wearable Equipment Business, Representative Director

Koichi Kubota

58 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Tadaaki Hagata

59 2015 Managing Executive Officer

Motonori Okumura

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development
Seiko Epson Corp News

