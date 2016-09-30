Panasonic Corp (6752.T)
6752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,682JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥16 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
¥1,666
Open
¥1,666
Day's High
¥1,682
Day's Low
¥1,656
Volume
8,745,500
Avg. Vol
7,789,616
52-wk High
¥1,683
52-wk Low
¥932
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shusaku Nagae
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kazuhiro Tsuga
|60
|2017
|President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Matsushita
|71
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Hirokazu Umeda
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director
|
Mototsugu Sato
|60
|2017
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
