Sony Corp (6758.T)
6758.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,279JPY
7:00am BST
4,279JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.05%)
¥2 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
¥4,277
¥4,277
Open
¥4,260
¥4,260
Day's High
¥4,281
¥4,281
Day's Low
¥4,243
¥4,243
Volume
4,164,400
4,164,400
Avg. Vol
6,098,635
6,098,635
52-wk High
¥4,616
¥4,616
52-wk Low
¥2,930
¥2,930
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Nagayama
|70
|2010
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Director
|
Kazuo Hirai
|58
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Kenichiro Yoshida
|57
|2015
|Representative Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director
|
Kazushi Ambe
|56
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Executive Officer
|
Andrew House
|52
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiaries
- Nikkei rises for 10 straight days as dollar-yen stable; large caps gain
- Nikkei rises to fresh 21-year high; SoftBank surges
- UPDATE 1-AT&T subscriber losses highlight cord-cutting threat -analysts
- AT&T subscriber losses highlight cord-cutting threat- analysts
- Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases