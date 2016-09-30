Edition:
United Kingdom

TDK Corp (6762.T)

6762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

8,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥80 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
¥7,920
Open
¥7,940
Day's High
¥8,020
Day's Low
¥7,910
Volume
974,300
Avg. Vol
975,242
52-wk High
¥8,470
52-wk Low
¥6,380

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takehiro Kamigama

59 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Shigenao Ishiguro

59 2016 President, Chief Director of Humidifier Measure, Representative Director

Tetsuji Yamanishi

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance, Director

Hiroyuki Uemura

62 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Components Business Company

Takakazu Momozuka

2017 Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance, General Manager of Legal Affairs Group in Legal Affairs & Compliance Unit
» More People

