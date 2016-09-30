TDK Corp (6762.T)
6762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,000JPY
7:00am BST
8,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.01%)
¥80 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
¥7,920
¥7,920
Open
¥7,940
¥7,940
Day's High
¥8,020
¥8,020
Day's Low
¥7,910
¥7,910
Volume
974,300
974,300
Avg. Vol
975,242
975,242
52-wk High
¥8,470
¥8,470
52-wk Low
¥6,380
¥6,380
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takehiro Kamigama
|59
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shigenao Ishiguro
|59
|2016
|President, Chief Director of Humidifier Measure, Representative Director
|
Tetsuji Yamanishi
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance, Director
|
Hiroyuki Uemura
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Components Business Company
|
Takakazu Momozuka
|2017
|Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance, General Manager of Legal Affairs Group in Legal Affairs & Compliance Unit
