Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)
6770.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,210JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshihiro Kuriyama
|59
|2012
|President, Representative Director
|
Takashi Kimoto
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales
|
Yoshitada Amagishi
|60
|2016
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Production
|
Yasuo Sasao
|57
|2015
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Technology
|
Yoichiro Kiga
|56
|2016
|Executive Director
