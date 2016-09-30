Advantest Corp (6857.T)
6857.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,440JPY
7:00am BST
2,440JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥21 (+0.87%)
¥21 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
¥2,419
¥2,419
Open
¥2,429
¥2,429
Day's High
¥2,443
¥2,443
Day's Low
¥2,409
¥2,409
Volume
2,187,000
2,187,000
Avg. Vol
2,900,380
2,900,380
52-wk High
¥2,456
¥2,456
52-wk Low
¥1,297
¥1,297
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshiaki Yoshida
|59
|2017
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Sae Bum Myung
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Soichi Tsukakoshi
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Director
|
Hans-Juergen Wagner
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Atsushi Fujita
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration
