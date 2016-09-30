Edition:
Advantest Corp (6857.T)

6857.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,440JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥21 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
¥2,419
Open
¥2,429
Day's High
¥2,443
Day's Low
¥2,409
Volume
2,187,000
Avg. Vol
2,900,380
52-wk High
¥2,456
52-wk Low
¥1,297

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshiaki Yoshida

59 2017 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Sae Bum Myung

63 2017 Executive Vice President, Director

Soichi Tsukakoshi

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Director

Hans-Juergen Wagner

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Atsushi Fujita

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration
Advantest Corp News

