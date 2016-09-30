Denso Corp (6902.T)
6902.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,871JPY
7:00am BST
5,871JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥59 (+1.02%)
¥59 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
¥5,812
¥5,812
Open
¥5,800
¥5,800
Day's High
¥5,873
¥5,873
Day's Low
¥5,782
¥5,782
Volume
1,773,000
1,773,000
Avg. Vol
1,594,517
1,594,517
52-wk High
¥5,873
¥5,873
52-wk Low
¥4,126
¥4,126
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuaki Kato
|68
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Koji Arima
|59
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Koji Kobayashi
|68
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Haruya Maruyama
|62
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hiroyuki Wakabayashi
|61
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
