Fanuc Corp (6954.T)

6954.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

25,395JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-190 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
¥25,585
Open
¥25,530
Day's High
¥25,530
Day's Low
¥25,250
Volume
974,800
Avg. Vol
804,895
52-wk High
¥25,615
52-wk Low
¥17,790

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshiharu Inaba

68 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Kenji Yamaguchi

48 2016 President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Director of FA Business, Representative Director

Yoshihiro Gonda

56 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Business, Representative Director

Richard Schneider

60 2016 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Hiroyuki Uchida

58 2016 Chief Technology Officer, Vice President, Chief Director of Robot Machine Business, Representative Director
