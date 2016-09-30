Fanuc Corp (6954.T)
6954.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
25,395JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-190 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
¥25,585
Open
¥25,530
Day's High
¥25,530
Day's Low
¥25,250
Volume
974,800
Avg. Vol
804,895
52-wk High
¥25,615
52-wk Low
¥17,790
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshiharu Inaba
|68
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Kenji Yamaguchi
|48
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Director of FA Business, Representative Director
|
Yoshihiro Gonda
|56
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Business, Representative Director
|
Richard Schneider
|60
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hiroyuki Uchida
|58
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer, Vice President, Chief Director of Robot Machine Business, Representative Director
