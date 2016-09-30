Kyocera Corp (6971.T)
6971.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,490JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Goro Yamaguchi
|61
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Hideo Tanimoto
|57
|2017
|Executive President, President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Shoichi Aoki
|57
|2013
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance, Director
|
John Sarvis
|67
|2016
|Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
|
Robert Wisler
|64
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
