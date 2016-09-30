Nitto Denko Corp (6988.T)
6988.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
10,005JPY
7:00am BST
10,005JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥82 (+0.83%)
¥82 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
¥9,923
¥9,923
Open
¥9,888
¥9,888
Day's High
¥10,010
¥10,010
Day's Low
¥9,856
¥9,856
Volume
710,400
710,400
Avg. Vol
748,391
748,391
52-wk High
¥10,495
¥10,495
52-wk Low
¥6,768
¥6,768
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hideo Takasaki
|64
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Toru Takeuchi
|58
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Yasuhiro Iseyama
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Toshiyuki Umehara
|59
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Companywide Technology, Manager of Transportation Business, Director
|
Toshihiko Omote
|58
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer