Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd (7003.T)
7003.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,457JPY
7:00am BST
1,457JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.34%)
¥5 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
¥1,452
¥1,452
Open
¥1,448
¥1,448
Day's High
¥1,457
¥1,457
Day's Low
¥1,447
¥1,447
Volume
776,400
776,400
Avg. Vol
627,986
627,986
52-wk High
¥1,920
¥1,920
52-wk Low
¥1,340
¥1,340
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takao Tanaka
|67
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yuichi Shiomi
|58
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Takaki Yamamoto
|65
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President, Manager of Exportation Management Office, Director
|
Akira Nishihata
|62
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development, Director
|
Shinsuke Minoda
|63
|2017
|Chief Information Security Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning, Director
