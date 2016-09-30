Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004.T)
7004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
597JPY
7:00am BST
597JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥597
¥597
Open
¥596
¥596
Day's High
¥599
¥599
Day's Low
¥590
¥590
Volume
1,050,800
1,050,800
Avg. Vol
1,410,442
1,410,442
52-wk High
¥678
¥678
52-wk Low
¥509
¥509
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Tanisho
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, President, Representative Director
|
Hidenobu Fujii
|61
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sadao Mino
|59
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Toshiyuki Shiraki
|59
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Business Planning & Technology Development
|
Yutaka Masumizu
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer