Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)
7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,595JPY
7:00am BST
4,595JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+1.10%)
¥50 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥4,545
¥4,545
Open
¥4,535
¥4,535
Day's High
¥4,595
¥4,595
Day's Low
¥4,522
¥4,522
Volume
1,370,900
1,370,900
Avg. Vol
1,430,548
1,430,548
52-wk High
¥5,714
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053
¥4,053
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hideaki Ohmiya
|70
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Shunichi Miyanaga
|69
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masanori Koguchi
|61
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Group Strategy Promotion Office, Representative Director
|
Hiroki Kato
|61
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Domain Finance, Director of Business & Finance Planning
|
Yoshio Nakayama
|Executive Officer, Director of Global Finance
