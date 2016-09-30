IHI Corp (7013.T)
7013.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,970JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tamotsu Saito
|65
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Tsugio Mitsuoka
|62
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Takeshi Yamada
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance, Director
|
Ichiro Terai
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Manager of Social Infrastructure & Ocean Business Field, Representative Director
|
Toshinori Sekido
|64
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
