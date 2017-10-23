Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T)
7201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,097JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,097JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,097
¥1,097
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
15,957,502
15,957,502
52-wk High
¥1,220
¥1,220
52-wk Low
¥957
¥957
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Ghosn
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Hiroto Saikawa
|63
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Joseph Peter
|54
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Fumiaki Matsumoto
|58
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Kimiyasu Nakamura
|62
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Director
