Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)
7202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,618JPY
7:00am BST
1,618JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.56%)
¥9 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
¥1,609
¥1,609
Open
¥1,608
¥1,608
Day's High
¥1,618
¥1,618
Day's Low
¥1,606
¥1,606
Volume
2,294,100
2,294,100
Avg. Vol
2,290,059
2,290,059
52-wk High
¥1,644
¥1,644
52-wk Low
¥1,158
¥1,158
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Susumu Hosoi
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Masanori Katayama
|63
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Takao Shiomi
|64
|2016
|Vice President, Director
|
Makoto Kawahara
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hiroshi Nakagawa
|63
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
