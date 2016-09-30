Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)
7203.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,028JPY
7:00am BST
7,028JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥47 (+0.67%)
¥47 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
¥6,981
¥6,981
Open
¥6,956
¥6,956
Day's High
¥7,029
¥7,029
Day's Low
¥6,940
¥6,940
Volume
6,090,200
6,090,200
Avg. Vol
6,866,666
6,866,666
52-wk High
¥7,215
¥7,215
52-wk Low
¥5,492
¥5,492
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takeshi Uchiyamada
|70
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Akio Toyoda
|61
|2009
|President, Representative Director
|
Shigeru Hayakawa
|63
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Osamu Nagata
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Shigeki Terashi
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
