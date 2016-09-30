Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)
7211.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
926JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥11 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
¥915
Open
¥912
Day's High
¥928
Day's Low
¥905
Volume
7,003,600
Avg. Vol
6,650,670
52-wk High
¥942
52-wk Low
¥499
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Ghosn
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Osamu Masuko
|68
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Koji Ikeya
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
Kozo Shiraji
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer, Director
|
Mitsuhiko Yamashita
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Planning Officer, Director
