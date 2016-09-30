Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)
7261.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,626JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Seita Kanai
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masamichi Kogai
|63
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Akira Marumoto
|60
|2013
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kiyoshi Fujiwara
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Nobuhide Inamoto
|63
|2013
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
