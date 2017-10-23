Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)
7269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,970JPY
23 Oct 2017
5,970JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥5,970
¥5,970
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,799,280
1,799,280
52-wk High
¥6,168
¥6,168
52-wk Low
¥3,540
¥3,540
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Suzuki
|87
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Toshihiro Suzuki
|58
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Yasuhito Harayama
|61
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Taisuke Toyoda
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance
|
Kenichi Ayukawa
|2017
|Vice President, President of Subsidiary
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling