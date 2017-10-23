Edition:
United Kingdom

Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

7269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,970JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥5,970
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,799,280
52-wk High
¥6,168
52-wk Low
¥3,540

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Osamu Suzuki

87 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Toshihiro Suzuki

58 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director

Yasuhito Harayama

61 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Taisuke Toyoda

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance

Kenichi Ayukawa

2017 Vice President, President of Subsidiary
