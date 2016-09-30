Subaru Corp (7270.T)
7270.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,040JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jun Kondo
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Quality Officer
|
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga
|63
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Toshiaki Okada
|56
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Takeshi Tachimori
|63
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masaki Ohkawara
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IT Strategy
