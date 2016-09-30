Olympus Corp (7733.T)
7733.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,115JPY
7:00am BST
4,115JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.73%)
¥30 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
¥4,085
¥4,085
Open
¥4,090
¥4,090
Day's High
¥4,120
¥4,120
Day's Low
¥4,075
¥4,075
Volume
842,600
842,600
Avg. Vol
1,136,470
1,136,470
52-wk High
¥4,470
¥4,470
52-wk Low
¥3,340
¥3,340
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroyuki Sasa
|61
|2012
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Yasuo Takeuchi
|60
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Haruo Ogawa
|60
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Development, Director
|
Kiichi Hirata
|60
|2016
|Chief Administrative Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Akihiro Taguchi
|59
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Sales & Marketing, Director
