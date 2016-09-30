Edition:
United Kingdom

Olympus Corp (7733.T)

7733.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,115JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
¥4,085
Open
¥4,090
Day's High
¥4,120
Day's Low
¥4,075
Volume
842,600
Avg. Vol
1,136,470
52-wk High
¥4,470
52-wk Low
¥3,340

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroyuki Sasa

61 2012 Executive President, Representative Director

Yasuo Takeuchi

60 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Haruo Ogawa

60 2016 Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Development, Director

Kiichi Hirata

60 2016 Chief Administrative Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director

Akihiro Taguchi

59 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Sales & Marketing, Director
